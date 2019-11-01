3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Reduced by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3M by 351.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. The company had a trading volume of 163,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.