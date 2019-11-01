3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

