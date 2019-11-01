3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Cut by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

