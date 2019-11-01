45,765 Shares in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Planning acquired a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. AEterna Zentaris Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AEZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AEterna Zentaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

AEterna Zentaris Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

