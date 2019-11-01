50,000 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 84,735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 4,264,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,353. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

