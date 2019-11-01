56,088 Shares in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 85,274 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,190 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 689,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 110,113 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Tapestry stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

