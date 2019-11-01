750,000 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,928,000. Cloudflare makes up 1.6% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 7,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,116. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.