7,530 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,530 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249,396 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2,126.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,337 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

