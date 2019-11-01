AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AACAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

AACAY opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.02. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $559.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Research analysts anticipate that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.