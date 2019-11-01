Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Up 11%

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) shares shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($31.10) and last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.45), 8,712 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 31,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.37 million and a PE ratio of 46.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,298.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.81.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Best sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,750 ($35.93), for a total value of £2,750,000 ($3,593,362.08).

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

