Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $83.86. 633,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,940. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

