AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. 13,199,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 431,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.