Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) Raises Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 1,054.12 ($13.77) on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a 52 week low of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,155 ($15.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.65 million and a PE ratio of -49.26.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

