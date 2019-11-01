Abulaba Price Tops $0.0001 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Abulaba token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox. Abulaba has a market cap of $823.00 and $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 319.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00217845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.01391252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.