ACG Wealth Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 479,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,530,000 after buying an additional 98,088 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Applied Materials by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 399,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 290,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 251,467 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

