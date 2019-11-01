ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.26.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

