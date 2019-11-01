ACG Wealth Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

