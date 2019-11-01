ACG Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,183,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72,551 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.3% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 142,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,523.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

