Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Down 4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, 126,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,183,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

