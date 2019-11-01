Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,467. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

