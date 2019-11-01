Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATGE opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.