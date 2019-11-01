AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 583,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CL King began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.98. AdvanSix has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $345.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,435.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

