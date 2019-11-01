AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 461.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,479,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 108,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,637,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

