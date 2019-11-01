AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $16.92 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

