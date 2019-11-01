AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $44,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

