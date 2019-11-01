AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 1,200 Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

