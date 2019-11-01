AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 2,550 STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

