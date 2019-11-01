AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEG. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AEGON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AEGON during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in AEGON during the second quarter worth $56,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in AEGON during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in AEGON by 95.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

