Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/18/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

10/11/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/11/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 189,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. bought 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

