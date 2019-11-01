AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,778 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,683,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,823,000 after buying an additional 739,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,458,000 after buying an additional 691,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after buying an additional 3,716,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,077,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,375,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

