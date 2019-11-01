AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Up 1.6%

AEX Gold Inc (CVE:AEX) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 54,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 21,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.85.

About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal property is the Nalunaq gold project located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

