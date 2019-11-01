AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 44,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

The business also recently declared a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

