Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.77. 256,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. Agree Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.01.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

