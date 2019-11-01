Aion (AION) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Radar Relay. Aion has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and $675,203.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00216842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.01403870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Bilaxy, Liqui, Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Koinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, RightBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

