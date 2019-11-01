Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Canada from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

AC traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.50 and a 12 month high of C$48.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.31. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.9499995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.71, for a total transaction of C$66,045.81. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,476 shares of company stock worth $14,830,849.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

