Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Calin Rovinescu sold 300,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.72, for a total transaction of C$13,116,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,154,777.54. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,849.

Air Canada stock opened at C$46.90 on Friday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$23.50 and a one year high of C$48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.31. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.9499995 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

