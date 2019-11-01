Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.67).

Shares of AF traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.68 ($12.41). The stock had a trading volume of 5,757,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.83.

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

