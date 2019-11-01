Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €14.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AF. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.67).

AF opened at €10.68 ($12.41) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.83. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

