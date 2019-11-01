Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

AKRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Akorn has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

