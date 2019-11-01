Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 187,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $141,292.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,645 shares of company stock worth $394,547. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

