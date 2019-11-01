Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $11,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,000 shares of company stock worth $12,229,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth $251,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. ValuEngine cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.