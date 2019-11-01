Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Lifted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 152,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 138,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 224,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,116,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,802,338. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.