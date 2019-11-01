Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65, 227,856 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 176,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Alio Gold worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alio Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.