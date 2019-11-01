Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.91. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

