Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Insider Sells $15,772,915.01 in Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01.

ADS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,922,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 22,164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 260,205 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,311 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 394,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

