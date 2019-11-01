Alliance Resource Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 26,537 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,279% compared to the average daily volume of 416 put options.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, Director Wilson M. Torrence acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $602,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $11.40 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.95%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 88.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

