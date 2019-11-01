Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73, 404 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

