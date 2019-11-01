Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Trading Up 19.6% After Earnings Beat

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock price was up 19.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.27, approximately 122,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 47,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

AMOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $391,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $366.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

