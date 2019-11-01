Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $1,268.25. 123,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,177.20. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

