Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,258.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,179.12. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 50.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

